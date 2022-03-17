Tom Hiddleston starrer The Essex Serpent gets release date

Washington: The highly anticipated Tome Hiddleston and Claire Danes– starrer series titled ‘The Essex Serpent’ has confirmed its release date.

As per Deadline, the series based on Sarah Perry’s novel of the same name will release globally on Apple TV Plus on May 13. Two episodes will be released on that date with more to follow.

The streamer also unveiled a new still from the series featuring the two celebrated actors dressed in period clothing walking through a desolate English countryside.

‘The Essex Serpent’ revolves around the story of Cora (played by Danes), a Victorian-era widow looking for a fresh start following her escape from an abusive marriage.

As per the logline obtained by Deadline, Cora relocates to a small Essex village plagued by a local superstition about a mythical serpent. There she encounters Will (Hiddleston), a trusted community leader trying to contain rumours about the beast.

The series also stars Frank Dillane, Clemence Poesy, Hayley Squires and Greta Bellamacina in key roles.

BAFTA Award-nominee Clio Barnard has donned the director’s hat for the series from a screenplay by fellow BAFTA Award-nominee Anna Symon.

Barnard and Symon are executively producing alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. See-Saw Films are producing the series for Apple TV Plus.