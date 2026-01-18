Tom Hiddleston wants SS Rajamouli as his dream director : fans can’t keep calm

Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston, best known across the world as Marvel’s mischievous Loki, has sent Indian cinema fans into excitement with his latest confession. In a recent interaction, the British actor revealed that S.S. Rajamouli is one of the filmmakers he most wants to work with. Calling the RRR director “excellent,” Hiddleston said a collaboration with Rajamouli would be a dream come true.

The statement instantly grabbed attention, proving once again how Indian cinema has broken global boundaries. Rajamouli, who redefined large-scale storytelling with Baahubali and later created worldwide magic with RRR, has become a name that even Hollywood stars admire.

For Hiddleston to openly express his wish to work with him is not just a compliment it’s recognition of Rajamouli’s growing international influence.

Since the release of RRR, Rajamouli has been celebrated across continents. The film’s energetic storytelling, breathtaking action sequences and emotional drama won hearts globally. The viral success of Naatu Naatu, which even won an Oscar, further cemented Rajamouli’s position as a visionary director who speaks a universal cinematic language.

Tom Hiddleston, on the other hand, is known for choosing unique and powerful roles. From Shakespearean theatre to global blockbusters, he has built a reputation for versatility and charm. The idea of him stepping into a Rajamouli-style epic filled with grand visuals, intense drama and larger-than-life characters has fans already imagining a historic crossover.

Social media quickly buzzed with excitement after Hiddleston’s comment, with many calling it a “Hollywood-meets-Tollywood moment waiting to happen.”

While no official project has been announced, the mere possibility has sparked worldwide curiosity.

If this dream collaboration ever turns into reality, it could mark a new chapter in global filmmaking where storytelling truly has no borders. For now, fans on both sides of the world are watching closely, hoping this cinematic wish comes true.