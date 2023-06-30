Tomato prices to stabilise within next 15 days, says government

Consumer Affairs Ministry Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that prices will start falling once crops from Sirmaur and Solan start arriving.

Imran, a tomato seller or middleman at the Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar. (Photo: Sumaya Junaid Ahmed)

New Delhi: Amid rising tomato prices that are burning a hole in the common man’s pocket across the country, the government on Friday said the prices of the commodity are expected to stabilise within the next 15 days.

Tomato prices will start coming down in Delhi once the crops arrive from Himachal Pradesh, he informed.

The secretary further said that by August, prices of tomatoes are expected to fully stabilise. He added that around this time of the year, prices of tomatoes always go up.

This year, due to poor weather conditions and supply issues, the prices have spiralled. Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have affected the tomato crop, Singh said.

According to official figures of the Consumer Affairs Department, retail prices of tomatoes hovered around Rs 60 to 70 per kg in Delhi, whereas in states like Uttar Pradesh, they have touched Rs 120 per kg.

The secretary further informed that the government has also launched a tomato grand challenge today, where it has sought ideas from people on improving the preservation and storage of tomatoes and also to ensure their supply throughout the year.

