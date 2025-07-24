TOMCOM conducts interviews in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Ltd (TOMCOM) is conducting interviews for jobs in Japan.

Vacancies are in three different job roles.

Interviews in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan

The three job roles for which resumes are invited are Automotive Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, and CS/IT Engineer.

For the vacancies, the candidates need to hold bachelor’s degrees in the relevant field and two years of experience in the related domain.

Apart from that, the candidates must have Japanese language proficiency at the N2 level and good English speaking and listening skills.

The candidates will be offered Rs 193,000 per month as salary.

Interested and eligible candidates can send their resumes to the email (tomcom.resume@gmail.com).

Opportunities in Fiji Islands

Apart from jobs in Japan, TOMCOM has invited applications for interviews in Hyderabad for vacancies in Fiji Islands.

The vacancies in Fiji Islands are in the following job roles:

FMCG Store Manager

Fitter

Electrician

Auto Forklift Mechanic

Service Technician (Mechanical & Electrical)

Panel Beater

Panel Painter

Watch Technician

Welder

Buyer Assistant

Baker

Pastry Baker

For these jobs, the candidates need to be in the age group of 25–45 years and have five years of experience. They must be good in English speaking and listening skills.

Interested candidates can send their resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com.

For interviews in Hyderabad for jobs in Japan and Fiji Islands, the candidates can dial 9440052592, 9440048590, or 9440051452 for more information.