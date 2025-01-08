TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in Singapore

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) is set to conduct an enrollment drive in Jagtial, to facilitate jobs in Singapore for qualified skilled and semiskilled workers from Telangana.

The enrollment drive aims to hire masons and steel fixers, who are Singapore returnees, who are willing to work in that country.

The candidates must have at least an SSC pass as their qualification and should be between 25-35.

Interested candidates attend the drive and also can send their resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com.

The enrollment drive for jobs in Singapore will be held on January 10, at the District Employment Exchange Room No: 218, in the District Integrated Collectorate Complex in Jagitial.

For more details contact TOMCOM at 9440050951, 9440049861, 9440051452.

TOMCOM invites applications for jobs in UAE

TOMCOM, under the Department of Labor, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana is offering a chance for individuals seeking employment in Dubai.

Applications are invited for the position of security guard in Dubai.

Candidates who wish to apply for the security guard position must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must be at least intermediate-passed

They must be of a height of 5 feet 9 inches

Age between 21 and 40 years

Minimum of 2 years experience as a security guard.

For securing a job in UAE, make sure interested candidates meet the specified criteria and all required documents are available.

Interested candidates can send their resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com or contact TOMCOM at 9440049861, 9849639539, or 9440051452 for more details.

What is TOMCOM?

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, and Canada, countries in Europe such as Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, and the UK, and Gulf countries like UAE, and Saudia to make abroad jobs available for Telangana candidates.