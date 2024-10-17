TOMCOM to train Telangana nurses for high-paying jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: With a rising demand for qualified healthcare professionals in Germany, Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has launched a special program aimed at training and placing candidates as staff nurses in German hospitals.

Under the Ausbildung program, TOMCOM will provide education and training opportunities, followed by secure placements in Germany’s healthcare sector.

This initiative is designed for candidates aged between 18 and 30, who have completed Intermediate or graduation with at least 60% marks in SSC and Intermediate from registered colleges. No prior work experience is necessary to apply, making this an accessible opportunity for many young aspirants.

Selected participants will undergo comprehensive German language training up to the B2 level, a process that will take about eight months. During this period, candidates will reside on a campus provided by TOMCOM in Hyderabad.

After completing the language training, candidates will move to Germany to join a three-year Nursing Diploma program. During this time, they will receive a stipend of approximately Rs 1 lakh per month.

Upon successfully finishing the diploma, candidates will be placed in German hospitals as staff nurses, with a monthly salary ranging between Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, according to a press release.

This program not only addresses the growing need for healthcare workers in Germany but also offers promising opportunities for young professionals from Telangana to gain international experience and secure high-paying jobs.