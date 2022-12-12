Top 10 Bollywood flops: Films which failed at box office in 2022

Post Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood films struggled a lot to collect big numbers at the box office. Big-budget films, despite having big names and amazing storylines, couldn’t draw the audience to the theatres. Take a look at the 10 big-budget films that failed at the box office in 2022.

Jersey

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, the film was a remake of a superhit Telugu film and Shahid was praised for his amazing performance in the film but couldn’t get fans to go watch it.

Thank God

The comedy film directed by Indra Kumar starred Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles and was released during the Diwali 2022 weekend. The film got mixed reviews from the critics but failed to become a box-office success.

Heropanti 2

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film starred mass action hero Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles and mostly received negative reviews from critics. Despite being released on the Eid 2022 weekend, the film was a box office failure.

An Action Hero

Produced by Aanand L Rai and T-series, the recently released film ‘An Action Hero’ starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles and marked the ‘Bala’ actor’s first action film of his career but it emerged to be a box office failure.

Runway 34

Despite having legendary actors like Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, the film was a box office failure. Ajay’s third directorial film got positive responses from the critics but still couldn’t mint huge numbers at the box office.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Actor Ranveer Singh’s romantic comedy film also starred south actor Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Ranveer’s film received mostly positive reviews, however, it failed to attract crowds in theatres.

Dhaakad

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s action avatar in the film wasn’t good enough to bring the audience to the big screen and the film was declared a box office disaster. ‘Dhaakad’ faced a big Bollywood clash with Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which was among the highest-grossing films of 2022.

Shamshera

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s period action thriller film failed at the box office despite having the ‘Besharam’ actor in a double role. Helmed by Karan Malhotra the film was one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Samrat Prithviraj

The period action film directed by Dr Chandraparakash Dwivedi starred Akshay Kumar and debutant actor Manushi Chillar in the lead roles. The year 2022 has not been good for Akshay Kumar, as his big-budgeted films like ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’ all failed to perform at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s family entertainer film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed to impress the audience at the box office. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film marked the ‘PK’ actor’s comeback after 4 years and also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in prominent roles.