Mumbai: Beauty may be subjective, but global opinion continues to fuel debates over which countries are home to the world’s most attractive people. A latest compilation by World Population Review has once again sparked conversations online, with India emerging as the No. 1 country for having the world’s most handsome men, based on aggregated public rankings.

The report brings together results from several popular beauty rankings and community polls, including Reddit, Insider Monkey, BScholarly, Basic Planet and TheTopTens, to provide an overall picture of how male attractiveness is perceived across the world.

According to the Reddit-based rankings, India secured the top spot, followed by the United States in second place and Sweden in third. The rest of the top 10 includes Japan, Canada, Brazil, France, Italy, Ukraine and Denmark.

World Population Review notes that the list reflects public opinion rather than scientific measurements, with rankings influenced by online discussions, media coverage and beauty surveys from different platforms.

India at No.1 spot

India’s top position has been attributed to its diverse population and the global popularity of Indian actors, models and public figures, many of whom enjoy a massive international fan following. The country’s strong performance across multiple public polls helped it secure the highest overall position in the Reddit rankings.

However, the rankings vary significantly across different publications. BScholarly places Italy at No. 1, followed by Brazil, Saudi Arabia and South Korea, while Insider Monkey ranks Spain first, ahead of Sweden, France and Brazil. Similarly, Basic Planet also crowns Italy as the most handsome nation, with Brazil taking the second spot.

Top 10 countries with the world’s most handsome men (Reddit rankings)

India United States Sweden Japan Canada Brazil France Italy Ukraine Denmark

While beauty remains a matter of personal preference, the latest rankings have once again ignited discussions on social media, with many celebrating India’s place at the top.