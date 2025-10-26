Top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies of all time [2025 list]

Hyderabad: Tollywood has transformed from a regional film industry into a global cinematic force. Over the past decade, Telugu cinema has consistently pushed boundaries with larger-than-life stories, powerful performances, and world-class production quality.

From S. S. Rajamouli’s epic vision to Allu Arjun’s mass appeal, these films have not only ruled Indian box offices but also made their mark internationally, redefining the meaning of pan-India success.

Top 10 highest grossing movies in Tollywood

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – Rs. 1,800 Crore

Rajamouli’s magnum opus remains the gold standard of Indian cinema. With its grand visuals, gripping storytelling, and emotional depth, Baahubali 2 became the first Indian film to cross Rs. 1,000 crore, setting benchmarks for every filmmaker that followed.

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule – Rs. 1,777 Crore

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has taken the box office by storm, proving that style and attitude can turn a regional sequel into a pan-India phenomenon. Its success has solidified Allu Arjun’s position as one of India’s biggest stars.

3. RRR – Rs. 1,275 Crore

Another Rajamouli masterpiece, RRR, brought global recognition to Telugu cinema. Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film’s spectacular visuals and the Oscar-winning song “Naatu Naatu” made it a worldwide sensation.

4. Kalki 2898 AD – Rs. 1,060 Crore

Prabhas returned with a futuristic sci-fi drama blending mythology and technology. Kalki 2898 AD pushed visual storytelling in Indian cinema to a whole new level.

5. Salaar – Rs. 628 Crore

Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Salaar combined intense action with emotional depth. Its success reaffirmed the demand for high-octane Telugu blockbusters.

6. Baahubali: The Beginning – Rs. 600 Crore

The film that started the revolution. Baahubali: The Beginning introduced audiences worldwide to Rajamouli’s cinematic vision and laid the foundation for India’s biggest film franchise.

7. Devara – Rs. 440 Crore

Jr NTR’s Devara showcased his mass appeal and strong storytelling, resonating with audiences across India and further boosting Tollywood’s pan-India image.

8. Saaho – Rs. 430 Crore

Despite mixed reviews, Saaho proved Prabhas’s box office strength post-Baahubali, performing strongly across multiple languages.

9. Pushpa: The Rise – Rs. 365 Crore

The first installment of Pushpa turned into a cultural phenomenon. From dialogues to music, everything about the film became iconic, paving the way for its record-breaking sequel.

10. They Call Him OG – Rs. 300.5 Crore

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG added power to Tollywood’s blockbuster lineup with its stylized action and strong fan following.

The dominance of Tollywood in the Indian box office marks a new chapter in Indian film history. With filmmakers experimenting in scale and storytelling, Telugu cinema continues to inspire the nation. Hyderabad has truly become the hub of blockbuster dreams, with Tollywood standing tall as a symbol of India’s cinematic evolution.