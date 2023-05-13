Top 10 highest-paid female contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2023 3:32 pm IST
Mumbai: Popular Khatron Ke Khiladi is a popular Indian reality TV show that has been running successfully for over a decade. The show features contestants who face their fears and take on a variety of challenging stunts and tasks. Apart from the thrill and excitement that the show offers, another aspect that grabs the attention of the viewers is the hefty paychecks that the contestants receive for their participation.

Over the years, KKK has attracted some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry, and the remuneration packages offered to them have been a topic of interest among fans. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 highest-paid female contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Highest-paid female contestant in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Jannat Zubair, who participated in KKK 12, is creates history by becoming the highest-paid contestant in the Khatron Ke Khiladi. According to multiple reports, she charged a whopping Rs 18 lakhs per episode.

List Of Top 10 Highest-Paid Female Contestants

  • Jannat Zubair — Rs 18L per episode
  • Daisy Shah –Rs 15L per episode
  • Shivangi Joshi — Rs 15L per episode
  • Rubina Dilaik — Rs 10-15L per episode
  • Divyanka Tripathi — Rs 10 L per episode
  • Nia Sharma — Rs 5L per episode
  • Sriti Jha — Rs 5L per episode
  • Anushka Sen — Rs 5L per episode
  • Shweta Tiwari — Rs 4L per episode
  • Karishma Tanna — Rs 2L per episode

Reportedly, Daisy Shah is the highest-paid contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Are you excited to see her performing daredevil stunts in the show? Comment below.

