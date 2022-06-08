Top 10 hottest cities; Kuwaiti city records highest temperature

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti city of Jahra recorded the highest temperature ever recorded on earth, where the maximum temperature reached 52.7 degrees Celsius in the shade.

According to the global temperature index table on Wednesday, the Kuwaiti city of Jahra ranked first, followed by Sulaibiya city with 51.3 degrees Celsius.

الجهراء في دولة #الكويت تسجل أعلى درجة حرارة في العالم( 52.7 ) و ( 5 ) مواقع في الكويت تجاوزت فيها درجة الحرارة ال ( 50 ) والدمام والقيصومة والأحساء ضمن ال ( 15 ) الأعلى في العالم .. لطفك يارب pic.twitter.com/kWIu9HFEIw — محمد البدر (@albader_m) June 8, 2022

Regarding the temperatures for the coming days, the forecast staff at the Arab Regional Weather Center explained that Kuwait and parts of southern Iraq, in addition to eastern and northeastern Saudi Arabia, are currently affected by a very hot air mass.

The impact of the hot air mass is expected to continue throughout the days of the current week, accompanied by temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius.

The Arabian Gulf region witnesses a significant rise in temperatures during the summer annually, as the Gulf region is affected by a severe heat wave that lasts for several days.

Here are the top 10 hottest cities on Earth as of Wednesday, June 8

Cities/location Temperature Jahra (Kuwait) 52.7 degree Celsius Sulaibiya (Kuwait) 51.3 degree Celsius Al-Wafra (Kuwait) 51.1 degree Celsius Abdaly (Kuwait) 50.5 degree Celsius Experimental farm (Kuwait) 50 degree Celsius Abadan (Iran) 49.8 degree Celsius Sabriyah (Kuwait) 49.7 degree Celsius Kuwait International airport (Kuwait) 49.6 degree Celsius Abraque Mazra (Kuwait) 49.2 degree Celsius Ahwaz (Iran) 49.1 degree Celsius

In June 2021, the Kuwait city of Nawasib recorded the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth, reaching 53.2 degrees Celsius.

The summer begins every year with the summer solstice (this year on June 2), and this means that the sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky, and then begins to head south, and the sun on the summer solstice is completely perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer, which lies north of the equator is at about 23.5 degrees latitude.