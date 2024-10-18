Top 10 most beautiful women in world: Deepika in list

Mumbai: Beauty is often seen as subjective, but the Golden Ratio provides a scientific way to measure it. This ancient Greek concept has been used to define beauty through symmetry and proportions. Recently, the London Facial Plastic Surgery Centre used this formula to rank the world’s most beautiful women, and Deepika Padukone secured a spot on the list.

Deepika Padukone’s Achievement

In 2023, Deepika Padukone was ranked as the ninth most beautiful woman in the world with a score of 91.22%. She is the only Indian celebrity on the list, making this a significant achievement. Her facial symmetry and balanced features earned her a place among global beauty icons.

This ranking adds to Deepika’s global recognition, showcasing her beauty beyond her film career.

Who Topped the List?

British actress Jodie Comer topped the list with an impressive score of 94.52%. Other celebrities on the list include Zendaya (94.37%), Bella Hadid (94.35%), Beyoncé (92.44%), and Ariana Grande (91.81%).

What Is the Golden Ratio?

The Golden Ratio, also known as Phi (1.618), is a formula used to measure facial proportions. Experts calculate the ratio by measuring the length and width of the face, as well as the distance between key features like the eyes, nose, and mouth. A result closer to 1.618 is considered more perfect.

Dr. Julian De Silva from the London Facial Plastic Surgery Centre applies this method using digital tools to analyze facial features. The software measures how well a person’s features align with the Golden Ratio, giving a score for beauty based on scientific measurements.

Deepika’s inclusion in this list highlights her worldwide appeal and enduring beauty. As she continues her career, her influence remains strong in both India and globally.