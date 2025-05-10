Hyderabad: Instagram is more than just a photo app now. It’s a huge platform where people share their lives, promote their work, and connect with fans all over the world. With over 2 billion users, it’s one of the most popular apps on the planet.

Celebrities and famous people use Instagram to post everything — from daily life to big career moments. And guess what? Millions of people love to follow them!

So, who has the most followers in 2025? From football stars to singers and businesswomen, this list shows the top 10 most followed Instagram accounts this year. Let’s take a closer look at who’s leading the way and why everyone loves following them!

Most followed Instagram accounts in the world

1. Instagram (@instagram) – 688 Million Followers

Yes, the official Instagram account tops the list! It features a mix of viral content, creator spotlights, and updates. Being the app’s face has its perks, clearly.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) – 653 Million Followers

Football icon Ronaldo isn’t just a legend on the pitch — he dominates online too. From match updates to personal moments and brand collabs, every post racks up millions.

3. Lionel Messi (@leomessi) – 505 Million Followers

Messi keeps things simple — football, family, and occasional brand deals. After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his following skyrocketed, and it hasn’t slowed down.

4. Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – 420 Million Followers

Singer, actress, and Rare Beauty founder, Selena shares everything from red carpet looks to honest takes on mental health. She’s also the highest-paid woman on Instagram!

5. Dwayne Johnson (@therock) – 394 Million Followers

The Rock’s account is full of motivation — workouts, tequila biz updates, and lots of laughs. Fans love how real and grounded he keeps it.

6. Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner) – 393 Million Followers

Kylie’s grid is all about glam. Her brand Kylie Cosmetics, luxe photoshoots, and adorable family moments keep followers hooked.

7. Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) – 375 Million Followers

Though she posts less often, every Ariana post goes viral. With a mix of behind-the-scenes Wicked shots and beauty promos, her feed is a fan favorite.

8. Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) – 356 Million Followers

Kim blends fashion, activism, and Skims promos. Her polished profile continues to influence pop culture worldwide.

9. Beyoncé (@beyonce) – 311 Million Followers

Queen Bey posts selectively, but each one is iconic. From Ivy Park to new music, her aesthetic feed is as powerful as her presence.

10. Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) – 303 Million Followers

Rounding out the list is Khloé. Her Insta features family, fitness, and her brand Good American, giving fans a closer look into her life.