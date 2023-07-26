TOP 10 most followed K-pop idols on Instagram 2023

Seoul: There is no doubt that K-pop stars’ popularity has skyrocketed thanks to their global recognition and awareness among fans worldwide. Fans eagerly await each new update, whether it’s Taehyung’s casual shirtless selfies or Lisa’s Instagram tour images. While certain celebrities may not have their own Instagram accounts, an increasing number of them do. In this article, we will look at some of the most popular Korean idols on Instagram in 2023.

1. Lisa

Lisa of BLACKPINK is the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram, with a whopping 94.4 million followers. She is not only BLACKPINK’s most popular member but also a Celine and Bulgari worldwide ambassador!

2. Jennie

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has had an incredible year thanks to her continued marketing for her Hollywood debut in The Idol and the BLACKPINK tour.

She is the second-most followed K-pop idol on Instagram, with a fan following of over 79.5 million followers.

3. Jisoo

The Snowdrop actress, who is also a part of the female band Blackpink, is ranked third on this list of the most followed K-pop stars on Instagram, with over 73.5 million followers.

4. Rose

Looks like the Blackpink females are quite popular!

Rosè, a member of the band Blackpink, is also one of the most followed K-pop idols on Instagram, with over 72.2 million followers.

She is Tiffany’s brand ambassador and is known for her captivating style.

5. Taehyung

When we talk about K-pop idols, how can we not talk about BTS’s Taehyung?

Taehyung, who is also known as Vu for BTS Army, is the most followed K-pop idol among all BTS members, with over 59.6 million followers on Instagram.

6. Jimin

Mochi!

Despite using Instagram the least among the BTS members, Jimin boasts an impressive following of over 50.1 million.

7. J- Hope

Known as Hobi by ARMY, this BTS member is the first to like and comment on other BTS members’ photos, demonstrating his support and camaraderie within the group. The seventh-ranked K-pop idol on our list has an outstanding fan base of 45.6 million followers.

8. Suga

BTS’ Suga, who is often busy producing for the band or working outside of BTS, is the sixth most followed K-pop idol on Instagram, with over 45.6 million followers.

9. Jin

The worldwide Handsome Guy who is the eldest member of BTS has an impressive fan following of over 45.5 million followers.

10. Kim Nam- Joon

BTS’ leader RM, better known as Rap Monster, is the tenth most followed K-pop idol on Instagram, with over 44.1 million followers.