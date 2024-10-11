Top 10 most handsome men in world: SRK grabs spot

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has secured a place among the top 10 most handsome men in the world. This recognition comes from a scientific study led by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva. The study used the “Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi” to measure facial symmetry and perfection. Khan ranked 10th with a facial symmetry score of 86.76%, making him the only Indian actor on the list.

What Is the Golden Ratio of Beauty?

The “Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi” is a mathematical formula that measures the symmetry and perfection of a person’s face. This formula has been used by artists for centuries, including Leonardo Da Vinci, to define ideal human proportions.

How the Study Was Conducted

Dr. De Silva used advanced face-mapping software to evaluate the faces of various celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan earned his place on the list due to his impressive facial symmetry, aligning closely with the Golden Ratio. This recognition highlights his global popularity and further demonstrates why he is beloved not only in India but across the world.

Other Celebrities on the List

While Shah Rukh Khan represents India, many other actors also made the top 10. British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson took the top spot with a score of 93.04%. Lucien Laviscount, famous for his role in Emily in Paris, secured second place with 92.41%, while Gladiator II star Paul Mescal ranked third with 92.38%.

Here’s the complete list of the top 10 most handsome men in the world:

1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson – 93.04%

2. Lucien Laviscount – 92.41%

3. Paul Mescal – 92.38%

4. Robert Pattinson – 92.15%

5. Jack Lowden – 90.33%

6. George Clooney – 89.9%

7. Nicholas Hoult – 89.84%

8. Charles Melton – 88.46%

9. Idris Elba – 87.94%

10. Shah Rukh Khan – 86.76%