Top 10 most popular Indian celebs: Sobhita beats SRK

Hyderabad: On August 8, Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya surprised everyone by announcing his engagement to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The engagement, which took place in Hyderabad, caught many people off guard, as their relationship had been kept mostly private.

This big news immediately put Sobhita in the spotlight, making her trend on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list, where she secured the second spot.

Sobhita, Most Popular Indian Celebrity

Sobhita, known for her roles in “Made in Heaven” and “Ponniyin Selvan,” saw her popularity soar after the engagement. She even managed to surpass Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is usually one of the most popular celebrities around the world.

Shah Rukh Khan, famous for his huge fanbase across different countries, now holds the third spot on IMDb’s list, right behind Sobhita.

The list of popular Indian celebrities

Sharvari

Sobhita Dhulipala

Shah Rukh Khan

Kajol

Janhvi Kapoor

Lakshya

Deepika Padukone

Vijay Sethupathi

Mrunal Thakur

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been dating since 2022, after Chaitanya separated from his wife Samantha in 2021. Despite keeping their relationship quiet, their engagement has now brought them into the limelight, with fans and media buzzing about their future together.

For now, Sobhita’s rise in popularity shows just how much attention their engagement has attracted, and many are curious to see what happens next in both her career and their relationship.