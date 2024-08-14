Top 10 most popular romantic Korean dramas to watch 

Hyderabad: As digital culture continues to expand, Indian audiences are increasingly exploring movies and series from different languages and cultures. Among the most popular choices are South Korean movies and dramas, which have found a special place in the hearts of Indian viewers. With their engaging storylines and captivating performances, these dramas offer a perfect escape into a world of romance and emotion.

Many popular Korean dramas are now available on Indian OTT platforms, and some have even been dubbed into Hindi, Telugu, and other regional languages. Here’s a curated list of the top 10 Korean dramas that will add a spark of romance to your love life.

1. Descendants of the Sun

Available on Viki

This drama follows the intense love story between a South Korean Special Forces soldier and a beautiful surgeon. Their love faces challenges as their demanding professions often keep them apart, but the chemistry between them is undeniable.

2. Romance in the House

Available on Netflix

A heartwarming series about love, family, and the imperfections that make relationships truly special. This drama delves into the complexities of love in the modern world.

3. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Available on Viki

Set in the world of a private tutoring school, this drama explores the forbidden love between a teacher and a student, adding layers of intrigue and passion.

4. Welcome to Samdal-ri

Available on Netflix

A touching story about rekindling old flames and the power of childhood friendships. This series will take you on a journey through love, nostalgia, and second chances.

5. See You in My 19th Life

Available on Netflix

In this unique romance with a fantasy twist, Ban Ji-eum, a woman who remembers all her past lives, seeks to reconnect with people from her 18th life. It’s a captivating blend of love and reincarnation that keeps viewers hooked.

6. One Spring Night

Available on Netflix

A gentle and realistic portrayal of love, this romantic drama explores the blossoming relationship between two individuals. It’s a slow burn that will leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling.

7. Crash Landing on You

Available on Netflix

A paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea – and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.

8. Youth of May

Available on Netflix and Viki

Set against the backdrop of historical events, this drama tells the story of a medical student and a nurse whose love blossoms amidst turmoil. It’s a moving tale of love, sacrifice, and hope.

9. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

Available on Netflix and Viki

A delightful romantic comedy about a company head who falls in love with his secretary. As their relationship evolves, secrets from the past come to light, adding depth to their love story.

10. Destined with You

Available on Netflix

This drama centers around two individuals brought together by an ancient curse. As they navigate their intertwined fates, love becomes both a challenge and a destiny.

These Korean dramas are not just about love; they explore relationships, emotions, and the complexities of life in ways that resonate with audiences worldwide. Whether you’re a fan of intense romance or light-hearted love stories, these top 10 picks will surely add a touch of romance to your viewing experience.