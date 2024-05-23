Top 10 most-watched Indian films on Netflix 2024

Mumbai: In 2024, Netflix has witnessed an extraordinary surge in popularity in India, a testament to the country’s burgeoning love affair with streaming services.

The platform’s growth trajectory has been nothing short of impressive, with a 24% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching a staggering Rs 2,214 crore, as per reports. This financial upswing is mirrored in the platform’s viewership numbers, which have seen a 30% growth in total viewing hours.

The secret to Netflix’s success in India can be attributed to its diverse content library that resonates with the Indian audience. Bollywood blockbusters and regional cinema gems have found a welcoming home on Netflix, contributing significantly to the platform’s growth. The streaming giant’s ad-supported plan now boasts 40 million global monthly active users.

As we delve into the most viewed Indian films on Netflix for the year 2024, it’s clear that the Indian audience’s interest in quality cinema. Here’s a list of the top 10 most-watched Indian films on Netflix.

List Of Trending Movies On Netflix India

Fighter – 14 million views Laapataa Ladies – 13.8 million viewers Animal – 13.6 million viewers. Shaitaan- 13 million views. Dunki – 10.8 million views. Bhakshak – 10.4 milllion views. Murder Mubarak – 6.3 million views. Article 370 – 5.8 million viewers. Amar Singh Chamkila – 5.3 million views. Guntur Kaaram – 4.9 million views.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Netflix’s stronghold in the Indian market is a clear indicator of the bright future of streaming services in the region. With Bollywood and regional cinema continuing to thrive on the platform, Netflix’s journey in India is one to watch closely.