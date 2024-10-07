Top 10 Pakistani dramas of September 2024: Jaan Nisar tops

Islamabad: September has been a remarkable month for Pakistani dramas, with several shows captivating audiences and dominating YouTube trends. From intense storylines to stellar performances, Lollywood has delivered a mix of emotionally charged and socially relevant dramas last month. Here’s a look at some of the most popular shows that were trending in September.

Trending, Must-Watch Pakistani Dramas 2024

1. Jaan Nisar

Leading the pack is Jaan Nisar, which has quickly become a fan favorite. The drama, starring Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari in the lead roles, has made history as the fastest Pakistani drama to reach 2 billion views on YouTube. With its engaging plot and strong performances, Jaan Nisar has consistently trended on YouTube and airs twice a week during prime time, drawing in massive viewership.

2. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Another standout hit is Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, airing on ARY Digital. This show has become an obsession among fans, especially the youth, with over 500 million views on YouTube. Airing twice a week, the emotional depth and relatable themes of the drama have made it one of the most talked-about shows in recent times. It stars Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa.

3. Jafaa

Jafaa, a hit drama on Hum TV, delves into the challenges faced by two newly married couples. Starring Mawra Hocane, Sehar Khan, Mohib Mirza, and Usman Mukhtar, the show has earned praise for its intense storyline and powerful performances. The drama is currently trending on YouTube, further cementing its popularity.

4. Bismil

One of the newest dramas to hit Pakistani screens, Bismil has quickly created waves with its intriguing love triangle and complex plot. Starring veterans Nauman Ijaz and Savera Nadeem, alongside Hareem Farooq, Bismil explores themes of betrayal, love, and human emotions. The show has already become one of the most talked-about dramas of the month.

5. Dil-E-Nadaan

Dil-E-Nadaan continues to draw in viewers with its strong storyline and ensemble cast. Airing on Geo TV, the drama stars Amar Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Kinza Razzaq, among others. Directed by Saima Waseem and produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, Dil-E-Nadaan consistently garners impressive YouTube views and remains a fan favorite.

6. Gentleman

Featuring a stellar cast that includes Humayun Saeed, Zahid Ahmed, Yumna Zaidi, and Adnan Siddiqui, Gentleman has been a standout drama this September. Directed by Haissam Hussain and produced under the Next Level Entertainment banner, the show explores the clash between street gangs and political elites. Its gripping narrative and powerful performances have made it a must-watch.

7. Teri Chhaon Mein

Danish Taimoor’s latest project, Teri Chhaon Mein, airs on Hum TV and continues to capture audiences’ attention, with over 5 million views per episode. The show’s emotional plot and strong character development have made it a fan favorite, earning it a steady spot in the month’s top trends.

8. Zard Patton Ka Bunn

Zard Patton Ka Bunn deals with societal issues such as overpopulation, child labor, and the lack of medical facilities. Starring Sajal Ali and Hamza Sohail, the drama has garnered attention for its sensitive treatment of these important topics. The lead pair’s evolving storyline has also kept audiences engaged, making it one of September’s standout dramas.

9. Noor Jahan

Noor Jahan, which concluded on September 14, was one of the most talked-about dramas last month. The ARY Digital show featured an ensemble cast including Kubra Khan, Ali Rehman Khan, and Zoya Nasir. The show’s gripping storyline and strong performances ensured it remained in the spotlight until its final episode.

10. Kaffara

Kaffara, a daily soap on Geo TV, has become a sensation despite airing outside prime time. It became the fastest Pakistani drama to reach the 1 billion views mark, surpassing many prime-time dramas in terms of popularity. The show’s gripping narrative and star-studded cast have made it a massive hit, and it continues to trend on YouTube.