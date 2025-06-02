Top 10 places to watch IPL 2025 Final Live in Hyderabad

The IPL 2025 season is all set for a grand finale on June 3rd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Punjab Kings, a clash that has fans across the country on edge. With RCB making it to the finals, the anticipation is even more intense, as cricket lovers wonder if this could finally be the year they lift the trophy. While the stadium in Ahmedabad may host the match, Hyderabad is buzzing with equal energy as fans get ready to catch the action live on big screens across the city.

Whether you’re a loyal RCB supporter hoping for history, cheering on the underdog Punjab Kings, or simply in it for the thrill of T20 cricket, Hyderabad has you covered. From lively sports bars and rooftop lounges to cozy cafés with giant screens, the city offers countless ways to enjoy the finals in true IPL spirit. In this guide, Siasat.com has rounded up the top 10 spots in Hyderabad to watch the IPL 2025 finals.

Top 10 places in Hyderabad to catch the RCB vs PBKS action live

1. Air Live

A crowd-favorite with a massive screen, vibrant ambience, and a high-energy crowd that feels like a mini stadium.

2. Buffalo Wild Wings

Known for its American sports bar vibe, this place pairs big-screen cricket action with bold wings and refreshing drinks.

3. MK Warehouse

A spacious, industrial-themed resto-bar with multiple screens and a lively party atmosphere during match nights like IPL Finale.

4. Chili’s American Grill and Bar

A casual dining spot where you can enjoy Tex-Mex favourites while watching the finals in a relaxed setting.

5. Heart Cup Coffee

With live music, quirky decor, and loyal cricket fans, this cafe-bar hybrid turns match nights into mini festivals, especially during IPL.

6. The Story Cafe

A cosy, artsy cafe with a projector setup, perfect for those who prefer a laid-back, intimate IPL viewing experience.

7. Makau

A stylish entrant with great cocktails, fusion food, and a screen that draws in a trendy crowd.

8. PaPaYa

Offering a more upscale vibe, PaPaYa is for those who like their cricket with a side of fine Asian dining and cocktails.

9. Fusion 9

A long-time Hyderabad favourite, this place serves great continental fare with an inviting space for group viewing.

10. Kismet- The Park

Located at The Park hotel, Kismet is a chic nightclub that provides a high energy environment for cricket enthusiasts looking forward to the IPL Finale match.

Where are you going to catch the exciting IPL 2025 final? Comment below.