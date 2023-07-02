Top 10 wealthiest cricketers of India and their net worth 2023

Mumbai: In India, Cricket is not considered as a sport but a religion, and the cricketers are put on a pedestal just like the gods, hence they have gained incredible wealth due to their popularity. Cricket is also a business where many players become investors and businessmen. The players become the highest-paid athletes in the world, with the combination of exorbitant salaries, endorsement deals and their business ventures.

Here is a list of the richest Indian Cricket players and their net worth.

1. Sachin Tendulkar ($130-140 Million)

Considered the greatest cricketer of all time, Sachin is the world’s richest player. The player holds several records, including the most runs in international cricket matches. He has invested in numerous start-ups and is the co-owner of ISL teams Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru Blasters.

2. Virat Kohli ($112 Million)

The explosive batsman recently surpassed a net worth of Rs 1000 crores making him one of the richest players in the world. The actor owns several different businesses including a restaurant called One8 Commune. Virat along with his actress wife, Anushka Sharma have made several investments together.

3. M.S. Dhoni ($115 Million)

The ex-Indian captain is considered the goat of the Indian Cricket Team. The cricketer has been a member of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings and under his leadership, the team has won several IPL tournaments. Dhoni recently started his own film production house and has several different assets.

4. Sourav Ganguly ($60 Million)

The player is an emotion in Bengali households and is fondly known as Dada. As the BCCI President the player takes Rs 2 Crore annually. He also has numerous brand endorsements under his belt.

5. Virender Sehwag ($45 Million)

Viru Paaji is the owner of Sehwag International School and Sports Academy and is frequently seen in the commentary box. Other than that the ex-cricket player launched his sports apparel brand VS, making him one of the richest players.

6. Yuvraj Singh ($40 Million)

The Indian Cricket team has won 2 world cup championships and both times Yuvi played important roles. The player battled cancer and was back on the field to play the game. He has different businesses which include the apparel brand ‘You We’.

7. Rohit Sharma ($26 Million)

The current captain of the Indian Cricket team has a net worth of 214 Crore, which makes him one of the richest cricketers in the country. The player charges Rs 1-2 crore per brand endorsement.

8. Suresh Raina ($25 Million)

The ex-cricket player retired from all forms of the sport in 2022. Known as the all-rounder, Raina has other business ventures and played with Chennai Super Kings where he was considered as one of the most important players in the team.

9. Rahul Dravid ($24 Million)

Dravid is the present coach of the Indian Cricket Team also referred to as The Wall. The celebrated cricketer earns Rs 60 Lakhs per year from BCCI alone. His other business ventures and brand deals have made him one of the wealthiest cricketers in India.

10. Gautam Gambhir ($25 Million)

The Ex Indian Team player and Team Coach of the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants, Gambhir has amassed a fair amount of wealth in his career. Other than the sport front the player is also a Member of the Parliament and has done several brand endorsements throughout his career.