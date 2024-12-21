Top 11 contestants of Bigg Boss 18; race to finale begins

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has just witnessed an unexpected and dramatic turn of events with a shocking triple elimination that has left both contestants and viewers in disbelief.

After Digvijay Rathee’s eviction through housemate votes, the eliminations didn’t stop there. Wildcard contestants Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra have also been evicted from the house following audience voting during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Their low vote count sealed their fate, and now all three contestants Digvijay, Edin, and Yamini are out of the race.

As Bigg Boss 18 nears its grand finale, the competition is heating up. The finale is set to take place on January 18 and 19, 2025, with the show now down to its final 11 contestants. The remaining contestants are:

Avinash Mishra Chahat Pandey Chum Darang Eisha Singh Karanveer Mehra Kashish Kapoor Rajat Dalal Sara Arfeen Khan Shilpa Shirodkar Shrutika Arjun Vivian Dsena

No eliminations are expected in the last week of December because of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the remaining contestants battle it out as the grand finale draws closer.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates and surprises in the coming weeks!