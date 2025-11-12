Hyderabad: Indian cinema is going big like never before once again. Big stars, massive budgets, and pan-India releases are creating huge excitement among fans. Some of the most awaited films are already making news, even before release. Based on current buzz, social media trends, and fan hype, here’s a look at the top upcoming mega movies and how much they are expected to earn at the box office.

Most-awaited upcoming Bollywood, Tollywood movies

1. Ramayana : Rs. 1500 Crores Expected

The biggest movie in the making! This mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it’s being made in two parts with a huge budget and top-class VFX.

2. King : Rs. 800 Crores Expected

Shah Rukh Khan returns in full action mode! Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is expected to be a stylish action film with a huge cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and more. Fans are calling it SRK’s next big blockbuster after Jawan and Pathaan.

3. Jailer 2 : Rs. 700 Crores Expected

Superstar Rajinikanth is back with a sequel to the 2023 hit Jailer. Directed by Nelson, this action-packed film already has fans buzzing. Vidya Balan is also joining the cast. It’s expected to be a pan-India release in 2026.

4. JanaNayagan : Rs. 650 Crores Expected

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film before politics! Directed by H. Vinoth, this political-action film is releasing in January 2026. There’s huge emotional buzz, and fans are planning grand celebrations. Bobby Deol plays the villain. Biggest Pongal clash expected.

5. Border 2 : Rs. 650 Crores Expected

A sequel to the iconic 1997 war film Border. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, and directed by Anurag Singh. Releasing around Republic Day 2026, it’s full of patriotic energy and action.

6. NTR-Neel Project (Dragon) : Rs. 600 Crores Expected

Jr NTR teams up with Prashanth Neel (KGF director) for a high-action movie. The sets are massive and the story promises intense drama. Shooting is ongoing, and fans are calling it “next-level mass cinema.”

7. Love and War : Rs. 500 Crores Expected

A romantic drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. It’s releasing in March 2026. With music, emotions, and grand visuals, it’s already trending.

8. Fauji : Rs. 450 Crores Expected

Prabhas plays a soldier in this patriotic war drama set in the 1940s. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, it’s expected to release around Independence Day 2026. Fans are excited to see Prabhas in a different, emotional role.

9. Toxic : Rs. 400 Crores Expected

Yash’s big return after KGF 2! This is a gangster film with a fantasy twist. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, with a big star cast including Nayanthara and Kiara Advani. Releasing in March 2026, it’s one of the most talked-about films of the year.

10. The Raja Saab : Rs. 350 Crores Expected

Prabhas again, but this time in a horror-comedy! Directed by Maruthi, the film has a fun and spooky vibe. Set to release during Sankranti 2026, it’s expected to be a fun entertainer with thrills and laughs.

11. Battle of Galwan : Rs. 300 Crores Expected

Salman Khan stars as an army officer in this real-life story about the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is full of patriotism and action. Fans are already praising his army look.

12. Peddi : Rs. 270 Crores Expected

Ram Charan’s sports drama set in rural Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and featuring music by A.R. Rahman. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead. Releasing in March 2026, it’s expected to be a strong emotional film with mass appeal.

From mythological tales to patriotic war dramas and big-star action movies, 2026 is packed with huge films. These movies are not just regional they are made for all of India. Fans from all languages are waiting, and social media is already buzzing.

The box office expectations are massive. Some of these films might even break Rs. 1000 crore worldwide! With star power, great directors, and pan-India releases, Indian cinema is going bigger than ever.