Mumbai: OTT platforms are buzzing with fresh content this March, and a few films are already dominating the trending charts. Whether you are in the mood for intense drama, thrilling action, or engaging storytelling, the latest releases on streaming platforms are keeping viewers hooked.

Here are two movies currently trending on OTT platforms that audiences seem to be talking about.

Subedaar

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s much-awaited action drama Subedaar is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film dropped on March 5, 2026, at midnight and quickly started trending on social media as viewers shared their reactions and reviews online.

The film has generated considerable buzz largely due to Anil Kapoor’s powerful performance and its gripping premise. Adding to the excitement, veteran actor Nana Patekar also makes a notable appearance in the film, which has surprised many viewers.

#Subedaar Movie Review#SubedaarOnPrime Is Raw, Real and Relentless 💥🚨@AnilKapoor UNLEASHES as Subedaar Arjun Maurya—a man broken, furious & on the hunt ⚔️.



With #AdityaRawal’s brutal Prince, #RadhikkaMadan’s fiery Shyama, & #MonaSingh’s ruthless Babli Didi, this thriller’s… pic.twitter.com/encEAfOkQ8 — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) March 5, 2026

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, Subedaar also stars Radhikka Madan, Mona Singh, Faisal Malik, Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, and Kushboo Sundar in a special cameo. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, known for his earlier works like Tumhari Sulu (2017), Jalsa (2022), and the series Daldal (2026).

Accused film

Another film currently trending on OTT is Accused, a queer psychological thriller directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film stars Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta in lead roles and is now streaming on Netflix.

The story revolves around a respected doctor whose life begins to crumble after serious allegations are made against her. The film explores themes of truth, bias, and morality while questioning how quickly public perception can change.

In Accused, Dr. Geetika Sen, played by Konkona Sensharma, is a well-known London-based gynaecologist on the verge of becoming the youngest Dean of her hospital. Her seemingly stable life with her partner Dr. Meera Mishra, played by Pratibha Ranta, is disrupted when an anonymous email accuses her of sexual harassment.

As the investigation unfolds, Geetika’s leadership style begins to be viewed as arrogance, placing her under intense scrutiny both within the institution and on social media. While the film has received mixed responses from viewers online, many have praised its bold theme and performances.

Apart from the lead actors, Accused also features Mashhoor Amrohi, Sukant Goel, Monica Mahendru, Simran, Aditya Nanda, Kallirroi Tziafeta, and Daniele Secondi in important roles.