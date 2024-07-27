Top 2 must-watch and trending Pakistani dramas currently

Islamabad: Pakistani television dramas have captured the hearts of viewers not only in Pakistan but across the globe. Two shows currently leading the ratings and trending heavily are Radd and Jafaa.

Radd and Jafaa: The Hottest Shows Now

1. Radd

Radd has become a sensation with its gripping storyline and strong performances by Hiba Bukhari, Sheheryar Munawar, and Arsalan Naseer. The drama, directed by Ahmed Bhatti, explores the trials and triumphs of the lead characters, Salaar and Emaan, as they navigate their way through family conflicts and personal challenges.

With its 31st episode recently aired and the 32nd on the horizon, Radd is a hit on television, dominating the TRP charts.

2. Jafaa

On the other hand, Jafaa has captivated audiences with its unique plot and stellar cast, including Mawra Hocane, Sehar Khan, and Usman Mukhtar. Airing on HUM TV every Friday at 8:00 pm, Jafaa is directed by Danish Nawaz and written by Samira Fazal, with production by Momina Duraid.

The drama tells the story of a gynecologist named Zara (Mawra) and her troubled marriage, adding layers of complexity with a love triangle involving Moeez, Andaleeb, and Numair. The show has gained significant attention following a dramatic wedding sequence of Andaleeb and Numair and a suicide attempt by Andaleeb.

Both dramas have garnered impressive TRP ratings and are being warmly received by viewers worldwide. If you haven’t checked them out yet, these series are certainly worth a watch!

