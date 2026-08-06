Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan does not need a film release to rule the headlines. Proving yet again why he is called the King of Bollywood, SRK has overtaken cricket superstar Virat Kohli to become India’s most valuable celebrity brand for 2025.
According to Kroll India’s Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025 report, Shah Rukh’s brand value stands at a whopping USD 177.9 million, which is approximately Rs 1,691 crore. The actor jumped from the third position in 2024 to claim the top spot this year.
However, Virat did not directly slip to second place. Ranveer Singh retained the No. 2 position with a brand value of USD 162.9 million, while the former Indian cricket captain dropped to third with USD 158.4 million.
The rankings are based on factors including celebrity endorsement portfolios and their relative presence across social media platforms. SRK’s wide appeal across generations, expanding list of endorsements and strong digital presence appear to have worked in his favour.
Other celebrities in the top 10 include Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan. Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor jointly occupied the tenth position.
The report also revealed that the combined brand value of India’s top 25 celebrities stood at USD 2 billion in 2025, recording a decline of 3.7 per cent from the previous year. Check out the full list below.
Top 25 celebrity brand rankings for 2025
- Shah Rukh Khan – USD 177.9 million
- Ranveer Singh – USD 162.9 million
- Virat Kohli – USD 158.4 million
- Sachin Tendulkar – USD 125.9 million
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni – USD 115.3 million
- Alia Bhatt – USD 93.9 million
- Deepika Padukone – USD 89.2 million
- Hrithik Roshan – USD 88.9 million
- Amitabh Bachchan – USD 80.8 million
- Akshay Kumar – USD 80.0 million (Tied)
- Ranbir Kapoor – USD 80.0 million (Tied)
- Rashmika Mandanna – USD 75.2 million
- Salman Khan – USD 73.6 million
- Rohit Sharma – USD 62.0 million
- Kareena Kapoor – USD 61.8 million
- Kartik Aaryan – USD 59.8 million
- Kiara Advani – USD 51.9 million
- Kriti Sanon – USD 50.2 million
- Ananya Panday – USD 48.5 million
- Jasprit Bumrah – USD 44.6 million
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu – USD 43.1 million
- Tamannaah Bhatia – USD 36.5 million
- Janhvi Kapoor – USD 34.2 million
- Shraddha Kapoor – USD 31.0 million
- Anushka Sharma – USD 29.9 million
From dominating cinema screens to becoming the country’s most valuable celebrity brand, Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved that the word “King” is more than just a title attached to his name.