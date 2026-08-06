Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan does not need a film release to rule the headlines. Proving yet again why he is called the King of Bollywood, SRK has overtaken cricket superstar Virat Kohli to become India’s most valuable celebrity brand for 2025.

According to Kroll India’s Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025 report, Shah Rukh’s brand value stands at a whopping USD 177.9 million, which is approximately Rs 1,691 crore. The actor jumped from the third position in 2024 to claim the top spot this year.

However, Virat did not directly slip to second place. Ranveer Singh retained the No. 2 position with a brand value of USD 162.9 million, while the former Indian cricket captain dropped to third with USD 158.4 million.

The rankings are based on factors including celebrity endorsement portfolios and their relative presence across social media platforms. SRK’s wide appeal across generations, expanding list of endorsements and strong digital presence appear to have worked in his favour.

Other celebrities in the top 10 include Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan. Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor jointly occupied the tenth position.

The report also revealed that the combined brand value of India’s top 25 celebrities stood at USD 2 billion in 2025, recording a decline of 3.7 per cent from the previous year. Check out the full list below.

Top 25 celebrity brand rankings for 2025

Shah Rukh Khan – USD 177.9 million

Ranveer Singh – USD 162.9 million

Virat Kohli – USD 158.4 million

Sachin Tendulkar – USD 125.9 million

Mahendra Singh Dhoni – USD 115.3 million

Alia Bhatt – USD 93.9 million

Deepika Padukone – USD 89.2 million

Hrithik Roshan – USD 88.9 million

Amitabh Bachchan – USD 80.8 million

Akshay Kumar – USD 80.0 million (Tied)

Ranbir Kapoor – USD 80.0 million (Tied)

Rashmika Mandanna – USD 75.2 million

Salman Khan – USD 73.6 million

Rohit Sharma – USD 62.0 million

Kareena Kapoor – USD 61.8 million

Kartik Aaryan – USD 59.8 million

Kiara Advani – USD 51.9 million

Kriti Sanon – USD 50.2 million

Ananya Panday – USD 48.5 million

Jasprit Bumrah – USD 44.6 million

Samantha Ruth Prabhu – USD 43.1 million

Tamannaah Bhatia – USD 36.5 million

Janhvi Kapoor – USD 34.2 million

Shraddha Kapoor – USD 31.0 million

Anushka Sharma – USD 29.9 million

From dominating cinema screens to becoming the country’s most valuable celebrity brand, Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved that the word “King” is more than just a title attached to his name.