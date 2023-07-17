Top 3 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Twitter

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2, a popular Hindi reality show hosted by Salman Khan, has a significant fan following and is currently enjoying strong TRP ratings on Jio Cinema.

Even though the show is still in progress and has a quite long way to go, viewers have already chosen their favourites and top contestants of the season. Wondering who they are? Scroll down to find out the top 3 contestants of BB OTT 2 who are ruling social media, especially Twitter.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Top 3 Contestants

1. Abhishek Malhan And Elvish Yadav

Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan has been ruling Twitter ever since he entered the show on the premiere day. And now that another YouTuber Elvish Yadav has entered the house, he is also becoming one of the favourites.

Both stars are currently trending on Twitter as fans have jumped into defence over the narrative of their rivalry. Many people are praising their ‘Bhaichara’ in videos. Elvish has gone viral on social media after declaring that if he wins, he will present the trophy to Abhishek Malhaan because he is his “Bhai.”

‘ELVISH RULING BBOTT 2’ and ‘We Want Fukra As Captain’ are among the top Twitter trends today.

Check it out!

ELVISH RULING BBOTT 2

WE WANT FUKRA AS CAPTAIN

ENTERTAINMENT MEANS MANISHA



🚨 #ElvishYadav#AbhishekMalhan #Elvishraosahab#ManishaRani

Top 3 are Trending On Top 3 😁 pic.twitter.com/M9GUlzfp3H — Stumps Vision ✪ (@StumpsVision) July 17, 2023

2. Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is trending on social media alongside Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan. Her relationship with Abhishek is one of the most liked parts of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the hashtag ‘Abhisha’ is trending on Twitter. Aside from that, ‘Entertainment Means Manisha’ is dominating Twitter, and fans are delighted to see her as a true performer in the house. Looks like these three competitors have won the hearts of everybody!

Who are your favourite contestants? Comment below

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more intriguing Bigg Boss OTT scoops and updates.