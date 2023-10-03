Top 3 finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; Shiv Thakare OUT

The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was shot in Mumbai just yesterday

Three contestants removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, see names
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty with all contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: As Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 gears up for its grand finale next week, excitement among fans is reaching its peak. The grand finale episode was shot in Mumbai just yesterday.

Host Rohit Shetty recently took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the audience for their tremendous support throughout the season. “As I shoot the final episode of Khatron ke Khiladi season 13, I would like to thank ‘YOU’, My amazing audience, for showing your incredible support and making this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the no.1 show EVERY WEEK! I am truly grateful beyond words for all your love! Bas hamesha aise hi pyaar dete rehna!”he wrote while sharing a video with all the contestants from the season,” he wrote.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Top 3

The names of the top 3 finalists have been doing rounds on internet. It is being said that Shiv Thakare is out of the race and the top 3 khiladis of the season are —

1. Aishwarya Sharma

2. Dino James

3. Arjit Taneja

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is expected to take place on October 14 and 15, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates as KKK 13 concludes its thrilling season and paves the way for the much-anticipated Bigg Boss 17 in the same slot.

