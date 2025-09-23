Top 3 highest paid actors of India in 2025: No Hindi star in it

Hyderabad: Indian cinema is not just about movies, it’s a celebration. From the black-and-white classics of the past to today’s giant pan-India blockbusters, the industry has grown like never before. What once started with films made on very small budgets is now creating movies that compete with Hollywood in size and style.

Earlier, when a film made even Rs. 1 crore at the box office, it was considered a huge success. But today, Indian films are reaching Rs. 2000 crore worldwide collections. Movies like Baahubali, RRR, KGF, Pathaan, and Jawan have shown that Indian cinema can create stories and visuals that attract global audiences.

For many years, Bollywood actors were the highest paid because of the huge Hindi-speaking audience. But now, South Indian stars are leading the race. They are giving blockbuster films, earning record-breaking salaries, and winning fans across the country.

Top 3 highest-paid Indian actors in 2025

1. Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is today’s highest-paid actor in India. For Pushpa 2: The Rule, he charged about Rs. 300 crore. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise, made him a national superstar, and the sequel became even bigger. His unique style, mass appeal, and pan-India popularity have made him one of the most powerful actors in the country.

2. Rajinikanth

Even at 74 years old, Rajinikanth is still one of the highest-paid actors. For his recently released film Coolie, he reportedly charged between Rs. 260 to Rs. 280 crore. Rajini’s movies are not just films but festivals for his fans. His unmatched charisma and stardom continue to bring in massive box office numbers.

3. Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is Tamil cinema’s biggest name. His remuneration for his upcoming film, tentatively titled Jana Nayagan or Thalapathy 69, is reportedly Rs 275 crore. This makes him the third highest-paid actor in India, after Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth, and marks a significant jump from his previous film GOAT, for which he reportedly earned Rs 200 crore.

Indian cinema has reached a new level where movies are earning thousands of crores worldwide and stars are taking home salaries that match Hollywood actors. What’s more exciting is that South Indian actors like Allu Arjun and Vijay are now overtaking Bollywood stars in terms of pay and popularity.