Top 3 highest paid contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: Excitement is brewing as preparations for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi are underway, with shooting set to commence soon in the picturesque location of Romania. The 13 confirmed contestants are gearing up to face daring challenges and fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling new season which will be hosted by Rohit Shetty again.

Among the star-studded lineup for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are familiar faces such as Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Shilpa Shinde, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, to name a few.

Apart from the anticipation surrounding the contestants list, premiere date and adrenaline-pumping stunts, the salaries of the celebrities is something is that is discussed a lot every year. This season is no exception and speculations are already rife about who will be the highest-paid participants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Highest Paid Contestant

According to the latest buzz, Asim Riaz has emerged as the top earner among the contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Joining him are Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot, who are also commanding massive remuneration for their participation in the show.

As per reports from social media pages dedicated to Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss updates, the weekly earnings of the highest-paid contestants are as follows:

1. Asim Riaz: Rs 15 to 20 lakhs per week

2. Shalin Bhanot: Rs 15 lakhs per week

3. Abhishek Kumar: Rs 8-10 lakhs per week

Fans now eagerly await the thrill of watching their favorite celebrities tackle daring challenges. Who is your favorite celebrity contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on KKK 14.