Top 4 fastest Bollywood films to enter Rs 500 crore club

Mumbai: It is said that Bollywood produces over 500 films annually in multiple languages. The industry has a rich history spanning over a century, from its humble beginnings with silent films to the present day, where it is recognized globally for its unique style of filmmaking.

Reaching the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office is like winning a gold medal for movies and it’s a big deal! These movies didn’t just break records; they rewrote the rules of box office success.

Let’s have a look at the top 4 fastest movies to cross the Rs 500 crore mark.

Jawan

Jawan still (Twitter)

Directed by Atlee Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” achieved the remarkable feat of entering the Rs 500 crore mark in just 18 days. The film earned an astounding Rs. 582 crore net in India from its Hindi version.

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 still (Twitter)

Breaking Pathaan’s record, “Gadar 2″ joined the 500-crore club in just 24 days. The film collected Rs. 526 crore nett.

Pathaan

Pathaan still (Twitter)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand, “Pathaan” crossed the 500 crore mark in 28 days. Its final Indian box office run amounted to Rs. 524 crores.

Animal

Animal still (Twitter)

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, “Animal” was the slowest to reach the Rs. 500 crore mark, taking 39 days. It ended with a final net gross of Rs. 503 crore.

Apart from these four Bollywood films, the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 also achieved the milestone, crossing Rs. 500 crores in just 34 days and collecting Rs. 511 crores in Hindi net.