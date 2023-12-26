Top 4 successful movies of Prabhas in Rs 100 crore club

Mumbai: Popular Tollywood actor Prabhas has become a household name in India after the release of ‘Baahubali’. Widely recognised for his stellar performances and magnetic screen presence, the actor has carved a niche for himself in both Telugu and Hindi film industry.

Best known for his iconic role in the Baahubali series, this versatile artist continues to captivate audiences with his acting prowess. His latest venture, “Salaar,” has set the entertainment world abuzz, showcasing Prabhas’s ability to take on diverse and challenging roles, solidifying his status as a leading figure in the realm of Indian cinema.

As ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ is breaking records at the box office, let us have a look at Prabhas’s Rs 100 crore club.

Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning is the film which made Prabhas a global star. The film gained wide popularity and the actor was praised for his acting skills in the movie. The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan among others.

It is directed by S S Rajamouli. The film was made on the budget of Rs 180 crore and has collected around Rs 600 – 650 crore on the box office, as per reports.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2 is an action fantasy film and is the second installment of Baahubali: The Beginning. The film was released on 28th of April in 2017 and it stars Prabhas in the lead role.

The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and it was made on the budget of Rs 250 crore while as it has minted around Rs 1,800-1,900 crore at the box office.

Saaho

Saaho is the film which narrates the story of an undercover agent. The film was released on 30th of August 2019 and it stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff among others. The film was made on the budget of Rs 350 crore and has earned around Rs 419-439 crore as per reports.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has broken various records at the box office and is currently running in the cinemas. The movie narrates the story of a gang leader who makes a promise to a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs.

The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel and it stars Prabhas, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prithviraj Sukumar and Shruti Haasan among others. It was made on the budget of Rs 270 crore and it has collected around Rs 402 crore at the box office.

Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘Adipurush’ too earned more than Rs 100 crore at box office but the budget of these films was more than the collection.