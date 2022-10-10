Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are…

Mumbai: With challenges, arguments, drama, fights and fun, Bigg Boss 16 is slowly managing to impress the audience. The Salman Khan-hosted show that premiered on October 1 is in its second week now.

16 Contestants who are currently locked inside the controversial reality show are — MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori. However, not everyone is managing to entertain the viewers.

A few contestants have already won hearts in the first week itself with their stunning personalities. Abdu Rozik, who hails from Tajikistan, is one among them who has become one of Bigg Boss 16’s most-loved and hyped contestants. In just a few days, he has gained a massive fan following.

5 Most Popular Bigg Boss 16 Contestants

On Sunday, Ormax Media released a list of the top 5 most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16. They are:

Abdu Rozik

Tina Datta

Priyanka Choudhary

MC Stan

Shalin Bhanot

However, not all viewers are happy with the list. Several social media users are saying that not Tina but Sumbul is the deserving contestant to be in the top 5. Others defended Tina and even said that she is having a maximum chance of winning the show.

