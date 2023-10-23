Mumbai: India’s hit reality show Bigg Boss 17 has kicked off with a bang and is already creating waves in the world of entertainment. After a thrilling first week and an interesting ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, the Salman Khan-hosted show has successfully stepped into week 2.

In the last episode, it was revealed that there would be no eliminations, giving all nominated contestants another chance to shine. Just one week since its premiere, a handful of contestants have already made a significant impact, taking over social media trends and capturing the hearts of the audience.

Munawar Faruqui, Most Popular Contestant Of Bigg Boss 17

Renowned media agency ‘Ormax Media,’ known for its monthly rankings of top stars in the entertainment industry based on public preferences, recently unveiled the list of the top 5 most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 17.

Lock Upp season 1 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

The results have taken the industry by storm, with Munawar Faruqui securing the coveted top spot. Notably, he managed to outshine even television’s leading actress, Ankita Lokhande, who secured a strong second position on the list.

Munawar Faruqui’s top position is a testament to his charisma and charm. Ankita Lokhande’s strong presence in the house has not gone unnoticed either, earning her a well-deserved second place on the list.

Top 5 Contestants

Munawar Faruqui

Ankita Lokhande

Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt

Mannara Chopra

