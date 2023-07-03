Top 5 coziest cafes in Hyderabad to enjoy Monsoon vibes

Monsoons are just around the corner and so are the heavy rains. But that doesn’t mean that you have to lock yourself inside your house. The rainy season is the perfect time to grab a cup of a hot beverage or hang out with your friends over lunch or dinner and what is a better place than cafes to do these things?

So, here is a list of cafes in Hyderabad with scrumptious food and great ambiance that you can visit for a solo date or with others this monsoon.

Must-visit Cafes To Visit In Hyderabad Monsoon 2023

1. Roastery Coffee House

The coffee shop which was initially a bungalow is located in Banjara Hills. The cafe has a warm and homely atmosphere. If you want to enjoy the light breeze of the monsoons then this cafe also has an outdoor sitting area with greenery around. Their cranberry coffee is a must-try drink.

Address: Road No. 14, Venkat Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Price Range: Rs. 950 for two (approx)

2. Autumn Leaf Cafe

Autumn Leaf Cafe is a heritage house turned into a cafe. The establishment has open-air lawn seating and also has a patio where you can sit in the rain and enjoy a cup of your favorite drink. This cafe in Jubilee Hills has a rustic vibe to it, with cobblestone paths lit with warm lights and greenery all around. The cafe is the perfect place for a cute date with your partner.

Address: Rd Number 41, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Price Range: Rs. 1,200 for two (approx)

3. Lamakaan

Lamakaan is not just a cafe but also an open cultural space. If you enjoy theatre, art, and live comedy this place is perfect for you. The items on the menu start from Rs. 10 and go up to Rs. 120. So if you’re looking for a destination to eat cheap yet good food and participate in a cultural activity during the rainy season then Lamakaan is the place for you. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for regular updates on the activities.

Address: Off Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, Opposite GVK One, Hyderabad

Price Range: Rs. 200 for two (approx)

4. Terrassen Cafe

Touted to be as the first vegan cafe of Hyderabad, Terrassen is heaven for fitness freaks. In addition to vegan options they also serve several gluten-free dishes. The outdoor cafe has a lively atmosphere with a minimalist yet cozy ambiance.

Address: Road No. 8, Zahara Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Price Range: Rs. 950 for two (approx)

5. Olive Bistro and Bar

This bistro is situated on the lakeside and has delectable Mediterranean dishes. The interior is rustic yet chic and modern creating a relaxed atmosphere. If you want to treat your partner to a romantic dinner or are looking for some quiet night out places with your friends then Olive is the best option. The place is always crowded so make sure to reserve a table before you go to the cafe.