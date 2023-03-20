Top 5 expensive, lavish vanity vans owned by Indian celebrities

Hyderabad: Actors use vanity vans during their breaks from shoots and they have now become the symbol of their status and personal style. Most of the actors modify their vanity vans according to their own taste. From bars and gyms to lavish restrooms, a few actors and actresses own vanity vans which have everything almost inside it and they are nothing less than their luxurious homes when it comes to lavish interiors. In this write-up, we will tell you about the most expensive vanity vans owned by Indian celebrities.

1. Kangana Ranaut

The ‘Queen’ actress recently hit the headlines after she spent around Rs 65 lakh to modify her vanity van. It is reported that Kangana Ranaut wanted the design her vanity van to look similar to her house. The furniture of her vanity van is made of the original wood. Kangana owns one of the most expensive vanity vans among India celebrities.

2. Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Allu Arjun owns one of the most luxurious vanity vans in India. His van named Falcon is said to be worth Rs 7 crore. The vanity van has luxurious items, a compact bed, imported lights and a separate sitting area. It has been reportedly designed by Reddy Customs caravan.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s 14- meter-long vanity van reportedly cost around Rs 4 to 5 crore. King Khan’s Volvo 9BR comes with a gym, living area, bedroom, restroom and more. It is customised with the latest gadgets and technology. It is also the first Indian vanity van to have a hydraulic system.

4. Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s vanity van also reportedly costs around Rs 4 crore. According to the reports, Bhaijaan’s vanity van is made by Van Morface. The vanity van boasts of all latest gadgets and a big Salman Khan portrait. It has meeting room, gym and luxurious furniture.

5. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar gives several films every year and is among the busiest actors in Bollywood. The actor has bought a luxurious vanity van which costs approx Rs 5 crore.