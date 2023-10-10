Top 5 expensive upcoming movies of Bollywood and their budgets

Mumbai: Indian filmmakers are going all out to create grand and extravagant movies, sparing no expense in their pursuit of creating larger-than-life cinematic experiences. It seems like they are ready to invest big bucks to ensure their films hit the coveted Rs 500 or 1000 crore club.

In this write-up, let’s take a glimpse into some of the most expensive upcoming Indian films and their massive budgets.

Budgets Of Upcoming Bollywood Movies

1. Project K

Kalki 2898 AD aka ‘Project K’ is an upcoming Indian epic science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The movie boasts an impressive budget of Rs 600 crore and it is said to be the most expensive movie ever made in the history of Indian cinema. ‘Project K’ will release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

2. Tiger 3

Tiger 3 promises an unparalleled cinematic experience, featuring the iconic pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in high-octane action sequences. Emraan Khan will be seen playing antagonist in the YRF’s venture. Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special cameo appearance. The staggering estimated budget is Rs 300 crore, making Tiger 3 the most expensive venture by Yash Raj Films to date.

3. Salaar

Directed by Prashanth Neel, known for his work in action-packed entertainers, Salaar is being made a massive budget of Rs 200-250 crores. It stars Prabhas in the lead role. Shruti Haasan will be seen in the female lead role. The movie is set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki on December 22.

4. Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is one of the most awaited movies of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, the film is being made at a massive budget of Rs 100 crore. It stars Taapsee Pannu in the female lead role. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 22.

5. Animal

Animal is Bollywood’s action crime drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It stars fresh pair Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Reportedly, the huge budget of movie is between Rs 100 – 110 crore. Animal was scheduled to be released on 11 August 2023, but was pushed to 1 December 2023 due to pending post-production work.

These projects showcase the industry’s commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment on a grand scale, reflecting a trend where filmmakers are willing to invest heavily to create unforgettable cinematic experiences for audiences.