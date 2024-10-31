Top 5 Fahad Mustafa shows to watch before ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ ends

Mumbai: Pakistani star Fahad Mustafa returned to television in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum after a 9-year break since his last show, Dusri Biwi (2015). Known for his memorable roles, Fahad has played many diverse characters that resonate with audiences in Pakistan and India. In Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, he stars as Mustafa, a rebellious character who tries to change for the love of his wife, Sharjeena, played by Hania Amir. Their on-screen chemistry has captivated fans, and with the show’s finale approaching, it’s a good time to look back at Fahad Mustafa’s most popular dramas.

1. Kankar (2013)

In Kankar, Fahad played Sikandar, a loving husband who sadly becomes abusive. This drama explores domestic violence, and Fahad’s performance won critical acclaim and a Best Actor nomination at the Lux Style Awards. Paired with Sanam Baloch, Fahad showed his talent in handling sensitive roles.

2. Main Abdul Qadir Hoon (2010)

Main Abdul Qadir Hoon features Fahad as Abdul Qadir, a kind young man who finds himself led astray. The show follows his struggles and growth, with an impressive cast that includes Faisal Qureshi and Aamina Sheikh. This story became one of Fahad’s standout roles.

3. Daagh (2012)

Daagh was a big hit, even airing in India on Zindagi channel. Fahad played Murad, who faces family pressure to have a son, which strains his marriage. The show highlights the social pressures women face in marriage, and Fahad’s role as Murad made a lasting impact.

4. Dusri Biwi (2014)

In Dusri Biwi, Fahad played Haasan, a man who marries a second wife while already married. This drama looks at the struggles of polygamy, and Fahad’s conflicted character added to his popularity.

5. Mastana Mahi (2011)

In Mastana Mahi, Fahad played Adal, a politician’s son with complex relationships. He marries young but later falls for another woman. This intense role won him another nomination for Best Actor at the Lux Style Awards.

What’s Next for “Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum”?

As Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum nears its final episode, fans are eager to see the story’s end. There’s even talk of a theater release for the finale, highlighting the huge fan following of this show. This latest drama marks another success in Fahad Mustafa’s impressive TV career.