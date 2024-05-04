Top 5 highest paid show hosts of India: Kapil beats Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: The world of Indian television has always been illuminated by the presence of Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others who grace our screens as hosts of popular reality shows over the years. With their star power and charisma, these hosts have become irreplaceable to the audience.

Considering their stardom, show fame and other factors, they make huge money from their TV shows, sometimes more than a Bollywood movie.

Like every year, the year 2024 too is going to witness many celebrities raking in huge money by hosting popular reality shows in upcoming months. Let’s have a look at the top 5 highest paid TV hosts of India.

Highest-Paid TV Host In India 2024

Leading the pack once again is going to be Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, renowned for his hosting stint on the hit reality show Bigg Boss. Having previously commanded a hefty sum of Rs 12 crore per episode for the show’s previous seasons, Bhaijaan is expected to raise the bar even higher for the upcoming installments, including Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Bigg Boss 18.

Kapil Sharma Defeats Biggest Stars Of Bollywood

Not far behind is the comedy king Kapil Sharma, who has carved a niche for himself in the television industry. He is currently hosted The Great Indian Kapil Show that is streaming on Netflix. Reports suggest Kapil is demanding a whopping Rs 5 crore per episode for the current season, making him one of the highest-paid hosts on Indian television.

List of Top 5 highest paid show hosts of India

1. Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

More than 12 crore per episode for upcoming seasons of Bigg Boss (Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Bigg Boss 18).

2. Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma (Instagram)

Rs 5 crore per episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show.

3. Karan Johar

Karan Johar (Instagram)

Rs 2 to 3 crore per episode for Koffee With Karan 8

4. Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 host Rohit Shetty (Instagram)

More than Rs 50 lakhs for upcoming season Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan (Twitter)

More than Rs 25 lakhs per episode for upcoming season Kaun Banega Crorepati 16