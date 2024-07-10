Top 5 highest paid Telugu actresses and their salaries

Hyderabad: Tollywood is filled with many talented actresses who are making a big name for themselves. These actresses are earning impressive salaries and gaining recognition all over India. They are almost on par with their male co-actors in terms of fame and earnings. Their captivating performances, versatile roles, and strong screen presence have made them extremely popular and some of the highest-paid stars in the industry.

Top 5 Highest-Paid Actresses in Tollywood

1. Nayanthara: The Lady Superstar

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is known as the highest-paid actress in South Indian cinema. She has had a successful career for over two decades, taking on various roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Nayanthara charges between Rs. 5 to 10 crores per film, making her the top-earning actress in the industry.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular actress known for her acting skills. She usually charges Rs. 3-4 crores per film. The latest buzz is that Rashmika will be earning Rs. 13 crores for her new Bollywood project “Sikandar” with Salman Khan. This makes her one of the highest-paid actresses, surpassing even Nayanthara for this project.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a well-known actress who gets paid Rs. 4-5 crores per film. She has a successful career in both Tamil and Telugu industries. Samantha is praised for her ability to portray a wide range of characters and has earned a dedicated fan base.

4. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde earns around Rs. 4 crores per film. She has a successful career in both South Indian cinema and Bollywood. Pooja has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry and is known for her beauty and acting skills.

5. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur earns around Rs. 4 crores per film. She has made a mark with her performances in both Bollywood and South Indian films. Mrunal’s roles in movies like “Jersey” and “Sita Ramam” have showcased her acting capabilities and earned her a growing fan following.