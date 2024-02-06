Top 5 highest paid TV actresses: Ankita Lokhande joins list?

Mumbai: The Indian television industry has witnessed exponential growth over the years, with TV stars commanding substantial paychecks, sometimes surpassing their Bollywood counterparts. The small screen has become a significant part of Indian households, and the popularity of some TV stars is in fact more than that of Bollywood actors.

Highest Paid Television Actress In India

For a considerable time, Rupali Ganguly, acclaimed for her lead role in the daily soap ‘Anupamaa,’ was believed to be the highest-paid actress in Indian television, charging a hefty Rs 3 lakhs per episode. However, the tides might be turning with the emergence of Ankita Lokhande.

Recent buzz suggests that Ankita Lokhande is in discussions with Ekta Kapoor for a lead role in ‘Naagin 7.’ If the deal goes through, Ankita is expected to surpass the current highest-paid Naagin actresses, Tejasswi Prakash and Mouni Roy, possibly demanding more than Rs 3 lakhs per episode.

This would propel Ankita Lokhande to the top of the earnings ladder in the Indian television industry. Notably, she commanded Rs 12 lakhs per episode during her stint on Bigg Boss 17.

Top 5 Highest Paid TV Actresses

Here’s a glimpse of the current top earners in the Indian television industry:

Ankita Lokhande — Potential to exceed Rs 3 lakhs per episode

Rupali Ganguly — Rs 3 lakhs per episode

Tejasswi Prakash — Rs 2 – 3 lakhs per episode

Hina Khan — Rs 1.5 to 2 lakhs per episode

Jennifer Winget — Rs 1 to 2 lakhs per episode

Other notable high earners include Rubina Dilaik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sakshi Tanwar, and Gauahar Khan, among others. As the industry dynamics evolve, the race for the highest paycheck continues.