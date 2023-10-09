Top 5 most expensive movies produced by Gauri Khan – List

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is no doubt one of the most blessed human beings, from his personal life to his professional, God has been kind to him. The wife of the actor Gauri Khan, who dons many hats from being a popular celebrity interior designer to Bollywood‘s top producer, is setting examples for others who usually give up at any stage of life.

Yes, Gauri Khan who co-owns Red Chillies Entertainment has always shown her mettle of working hard and being independent. It is reported that her net worth is Rs 1600 crore and despite being the wife of one of the richest actors in the world, she works tirelessly to amass more wealth and earn fame.

In this write-up, we will tell you about the most expensive films produced by Gauri Khan. Though she has produced several hits and flops, the below list has been compiled to let you know about the expensive ones only.

1. Jawan

Jawan is Gauri Khan’s one of the best films as it broke several records on box office and is still running housefull. The film was produced on a budget of Rs 300 crores.

The film delivers a strong social message and it stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in lead roles alongside Deepika Padukone in special roles. It is directed by Atlee Kumar.

2. Zero

Zero is a 2018 comedy drama film and is directed by Anand L Rai. As per reports, the film’s budget was Rs 200 crores. It features SRK in a dwarf role. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

3. Happy New Year

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah among others. According to the reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs 150 crores. Its box office collection is Rs 394 crores and is among the top expensive films produced by Gauri Khan.

4. Ra.One

Ra.One is a film which revolves around the invincible virtual character created by a gaming programmer. The film features SRK in a dual role. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal and Armaan Verma among others. As per reports, the film was made on a budget of INR 130 crores. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

5. Raees

Raees film was well-received by audiences and was a big hit. The film was made on a budget of Rs 91 crores as per reports. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Raees Alam and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as IPS Majumdar. It also stars popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in the lead female role.