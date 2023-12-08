Top 5 must-try hot chocolate spots in Hyderabad

Winter, a cherished season, is here bringing forth the joy of donning warm clothes and indulging in cups of steaming Chai and Coffee. However, nothing quite warms the soul like a comforting mug of hot chocolate. In Hyderabad, a city that has a plethora of eateries, there are several cafes vying for the title of the ‘best hot chocolate spot’.

If you find yourself pondering where to satisfy your hot chocolate cravings, worry not! Dr. Ayesha Fatima, a popular food blogger known as ‘Delish Eateria’ on Instagram, has shared her top picks exclusively with Siasat.com.

Here are some of the best spots in Hyderabad to enjoy a delightful cup of hot chocolate, as per Ayesha.

Best Hot Chocolate Spots In Hyderabad

Foncé Chocolatier — Road Number 59, Jubilee Hills

Zucci — Road Number 31, Jubilee Hills

Funnel Hill Creamery — Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Velvet Patisserie — MLA Colony, Banjara Hills

Feranoz — Road Number 7, Banjara Hills

Dr. Ayesha Fatima also graciously recounted her personal experiences at a few of these hot chocolate havens. She said, “My inaugural experience in Hyderabad was at Fonce, where the first sip captivated me, thanks to their exceptional in-house chocolates and decadent desserts. It’s almost guaranteed that their hot chocolate is equally delightful.”

Sharing another delightful experience, she said, “One day when I was heading home post an interview at a clinic, seeking a moment to relax, I spontaneously chose Velvet Patisserie. Ordering their hot chocolate on a whim, I was pleasantly surprised by its exceptional quality. It left me wondering why more people don’t rave about it.”

For those who prefer a rich yet not overly thick hot chocolate, Feranoz comes highly recommended, says Ayesha. Additionally, she also highlighted newly emerged establishments such as House of Gourmet and Bakelore, which are gaining recognition for their excellent hot chocolate offerings in Hyderabad.

As the winter chill sets in, these hot chocolate spots beckon with the promise of warmth and indulgence. Whether you prefer established favourites or are eager to explore new entrants in the hot chocolate scene, Hyderabad has a variety of options to suit every palate.

Now, it’s over to you! Which is your favourite hot chocolate spot in Hyderabad? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.