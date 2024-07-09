Top 5 ranks of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana Makbul out [Full List]

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has officially entered its third week after two drama-filled weeks featuring intense fights and four eliminations. Neeraj Goyat, Poulomi Das, Payal Malik, and Munisha have been eliminated, leaving 12 contestants in the house.

Each contestant is trying their best to entertain the audience and win their hearts. However, some are standing out more than others. The popular social media page Bigg Boss Tak has released the rankings for week 2, and the results are quite surprising.

Top 5 Ranks of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Lovekesh Kataria

Naezy

Vishal Pandey

Sai Ketan Rao

Ranvir Shorey

Lovekesh Kataria has taken the number one spot and he has been staying in the limelight just like fellow YouTuber Elvish Yadav. However, what caught everyone’s attention is the absence of Sana Makbul’s name from the top 5. Currently one of the most trending contestants, her exclusion from the list has shocked many fans.

In the latest twist, Lovekesh Kataria has once again been elected as the ‘Baharwala’ of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house after his recent elimination twist.

What are your thoughts on the rankings? Share your comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.