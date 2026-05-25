As Bakri Eid, also known as Eid-Al-Adha, approaches, Mumbai’s famous markets begin glowing with festive excitement. Similar to the lively shopping atmosphere around Hyderabad’s Charminar during Ramzan, Mumbai’s old bazaars stay crowded till late night with shoppers searching for ethnic outfits, perfumes, jewellery and festive treats.

From embroidered kurtas and semi-stitched dresses to colourful fabrics and traditional footwear, these markets offer everything needed for Eid celebrations.

Best markets for festival shopping in Mumbai

1. Mohammed Ali Road and Nakhuda Mohalla

The festive spirit of Mumbai can best be experienced at Mohammed Ali Road and nearby Nakhuda Mohalla. During Bakri Eid, the crowded lanes are filled with glowing lights, food stalls and shops displaying beautiful festive collections.

Shoppers can find embroidered kurtas, sherwanis, pathani suits, abayas, hijabs and traditional footwear in rich festive colours. Women especially visit for elegant semi-stitched salwar suits decorated with zari, mirror work and sequins. Shops also sell attar perfumes, bangles, jewellery, dates and dry fruits.

The aroma of kebabs and sweets further adds to the festive charm.

Nearest railway stations : Marine Lines and Masjid railway station.

2. Crawford Market

Crawford Market becomes one of the busiest shopping destinations before Eid-Al-Adha. The historic market is famous for dry fruits, spices, sweets, chocolates and imported food items bought for festive feasts.

Nearby lanes also have shops selling decorative items, crockery and festive fabrics. The colourful atmosphere and crowded streets make it a favourite Eid shopping stop.

Nearest railway station : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

3. Mangaldas Market

Known as one of Mumbai’s famous cloth markets, Mangaldas Market attracts shoppers looking for festive fabrics and customised outfits.

The market is filled with silk, chiffon, cotton and georgette fabrics in vibrant shades. Semi-stitched salwar suits, embroidered dress materials and lace borders are widely available here, making it popular among families and boutique owners.

Nearest railway station : Marine Lines.

4. Jogeshwari Market

Jogeshwari Market is popular among suburban shoppers searching for affordable festive fashion. Temporary stalls and local shops sell colourful ethnic wear, bangles, sandals, handbags and cosmetics.

The market is also known for budget-friendly semi-stitched dresses and embroidered fabrics perfect for Eid shopping.

Nearest railway station : Jogeshwari.

5. Gandhi Market and Nataraj Market

Gandhi Market is another well-known cloth market famous for festive fabrics, embroidered dupattas and tailoring accessories. A wide variety of ethnic wear you will find here.

Nearest railway station : King’s Circle.

Meanwhile, Nataraj Market in Malad has trendy festive outfits,sarees, wedding collection jewellery market, handbags and footwear at affordable prices.

Nearest railway station : Malad

From festive fabrics and ethnic fashion to delicious food and perfumes, Mumbai’s vibrant markets perfectly capture the excitement and joy of Bakri Eid celebrations.