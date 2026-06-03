Top 5 stories June 3: Aamir Khan’s 3rd wedding, KKK 15 star injured and more

Hyderabad: Bollywood and television had no chill today. From wedding buzz and industry drama to dangerous stunt injuries and celebrities calling out online judgement, the entertainment world served a full plate of shock, spice and serious conversations. Here are the top 5 stories from today that actually made noise and deserve your attention.

1. Aamir Khan’s third wedding buzz takes over internet

Aamir Khan is once again in the headlines, this time for his personal life. Reports claim that the actor is set to marry Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony on July 5, with close friends and family expected to be present. The couple made their relationship public earlier, and now the wedding buzz has taken over social media. However, an official confirmation from Aamir is still awaited.

2. Ranveer Singh’s FWICE drama gets a twist

After all the noise around Ranveer Singh’s alleged “ban,” FWICE has now withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against the actor. The body clarified that the matter was not about a win or loss and said the decision came after requests from industry bodies including the Producers Guild and CINTAA. What was being called a ban has now turned into a wording war, with FWICE maintaining it was a non-cooperation issue linked to the Don 3 dispute.

3. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 star Rithvik Dhanjani injured

A terrifying moment reportedly unfolded on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after Rithvik Dhanjani suffered burn injuries while performing a high-risk fire stunt in Cape Town. The actor still completed the stunt despite the injury, leaving fans concerned and impressed at the same time. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show is known for pushing contestants to the edge, but this incident reminded everyone that the danger is very real.

4. Madhuri Dixit calls out sexism and ageism

Madhuri Dixit spoke about women constantly being judged for their looks, especially as they age. The actress pointed out that sexism and ageism still exist everywhere, not just in the film industry but in society at large. Her statement struck a chord because female stars are often dissected for every change in their appearance while their work and achievements take a backseat.

5. Vicky Kaushal reacts to backlash over viral wife jokes video

Vicky Kaushal finally reacted to the backlash over his viral “wife jokes” video from a wedding. The actor was criticised after a clip of him making jokes about married life surfaced online. Responding to the criticism, Vicky said being a public figure does not mean every casual moment should be judged harshly or taken out of context. His reaction has now opened up a bigger conversation on humour, marriage jokes and how quickly social media turns one clip into a courtroom.

From Aamir’s wedding buzz to Ranveer’s industry clash, Rithvik’s injury, Madhuri’s strong statement and Vicky’s response to trolling, the day belonged to stories that were not just trending, but also triggered debate. Bollywood gave romance, controversy, pain and perspective, all in one round.