Top 5 Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha movies to watch on OTT

Hyderabad: Actor Trisha Krishnan became one of the biggest highlights at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony held in Chennai on May 10. The actress attended the event along with her mother, Uma Krishnan, and her appearance quickly went viral on social media.

Fans were especially excited because Vijay and Trisha remain one of Tamil cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs. Their films continue to trend on OTT platforms even years after release. If you are planning a weekend binge-watch, here are some must-watch Vijay and Trisha movies available online.

Best Vijay and Trisha Movies on OTT

1. Ghilli

Ghilli is still considered one of the biggest hits in Vijay’s career. Directed by Dharani, the movie mixes action, romance and comedy perfectly. Vijay played Velu, a Kabaddi player, while Trisha appeared as Dhanalakshmi. Their chemistry and songs like “Appadi Podu” remain iconic even today.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video and Sun NXT.

2. Leo

Leo marked Vijay and Trisha’s reunion after 14 years. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller became a huge blockbuster worldwide. Fans loved seeing the pair together again in a more mature and emotional story.

Watch on: Netflix.

3. Thirupaachi

Thirupaachi is a mass entertainer packed with family emotions and action scenes. Vijay played Sivagiri, a protective brother who fights criminals in Chennai, while Trisha played his love interest.

Watch on: Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video.

4. Kuruvi

Kuruvi featured Vijay as a fearless youngster and Trisha as Devi. Their fun chemistry and entertaining scenes made the film popular among fans over the years.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

5. Aathi

Aathi revolves around revenge and family emotions. Even though the film received mixed reviews, fans loved Vijay and Trisha’s stylish pairing and emotional scenes.

Watch on: YouTube and Sun NXT.