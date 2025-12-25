Hyderabad: As 2025 comes to an end, Google search trends have revealed which Tollywood star truly ruled public interest this year. With blockbuster releases, constant buzz and massive fan engagement, Allu Arjun has emerged as the most searched Tollywood actor on Google in 2025, cementing his unmatched popularity both on and off screen.

The actor’s top ranking comes on the back of the huge success of Pushpa 2, which turned into a box-office phenomenon and kept Allu Arjun in the spotlight throughout the year.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

Adding to the excitement, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his prestigious next project AA22, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, which has already generated enormous curiosity worldwide.

Top 5 most searched Tollywood actors on Google 2025

According to worldwide Google search data collected as of December 24, 2025, Allu Arjun secured the No.1 position, followed by Prabhas in second place. So, the top 5 are —

Allu Arjun

Prabhas

Mahesh Babu

Pawan Kalyan

Jr NTR

The list clearly reflects Allu Arjun’s dominant digital presence in 2025.

More about Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s stardom is only set to rise further. He is gearing up for multiple big-ticket projects, including a high-concept sci-fi action film with Atlee and a much-awaited fourth collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas. With a powerful lineup ahead and growing pan-Indian appeal, Allu Arjun’s reign at the top of Tollywood shows no signs of slowing down.