Top 5 unique baby names given by celebs: Y, Malti Marie & more

New Delhi: Several celebrities have given innovative, ingenious names to their babies, and abandoned the traditional ones. This assumes significance because the trends set by a celebrity are followed by a large number of their admirers. Keep scrolling to see some of these unique names.

1. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’s daughter ‘Malti Marie’

Surrogacy gave Priyanka Chopra and her husband, musician Nick Jonas, a baby girl. While it is unclear why the couple chose the name Malti (which could be related to Priyanka’s mother’s name), the Sanksrit derivation of the term means ‘small fragrant flower’ or ‘moonlight.’

2. Elon Musk, Grimes’s son ‘Y’

The couple announced the birth of their second child via surrogacy on March 11, 2022, and yes, she has a rather unusual name. Exa Dark Sidereal, who was born in December 2021, goes by the nickname ‘Y,’ according to Grimes.

3. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s daughter ‘North’

When Kim and Kanye revealed on ‘The Tonight Show’ that they were considering naming their daughter North West, we thought they were joking. We were mistaken. The former couple decided to go on with the name, which is again a distinctive one.

4. Beyonce Knowles, Jay-Z’s daughter ‘Blue Ivy’

The moniker Blue Ivy was inspired by a paragraph from Rebecca Solnit’s 2005 novel ‘A Field Guide to Getting Lost,’ according to Beyonce. She gave this name to her daughter born in 2012.

5. Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale’s son ‘Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale’

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale got a head start on paying tribute to David Bowie when they named their third baby Apollo Bowie Flynn in 2014, long before the rock legend passed away in 2016. However, Rossdale stated that Bowie and Flynn were the couple’s moms’ maiden names, so the tribute might have been completely unintentional.