Top 50 restaurants in India 2026: Hyderabad gets just one spot

Conde Nast Traveller India, in collaboration with District, has officially released its much-anticipated list of India’s Top 50 Restaurants for 2026. Aimed at celebrating the country’s finest culinary destinations, the prestigious awards highlight exceptional fine-dining experiences, regional cooking techniques, and modern interpretations of Indian heritage flavours.

However, the list has food enthusiasts divided on the internet. Why? Very little regional representation.

A skewed regional spread: Hyderabad’s lone representation

The 2026 rankings saw NAAR in Kasauli claim the coveted top spot, closely followed by Mumbai mainstays The Table in second spot and Papa’s in third spot. However, a glance at the geographic distribution reveals heavy regional concentration. Mumbai and Goa heavily dominated the roster, each capturing an impressive 13 spots, together taking up over half the entire list. Meanwhile, major culinary hubs received surprisingly sparse representation. Most notably, the city of Hyderabad landed just a single spot on the list, with Theta Theta Telugu taking the 17th rank.

Given Hyderabad’s globally celebrated food culture, legendary culinary legacy, and booming modern dining scene, such minimal recognition came as a major surprise to many.

The internet reacts

Unsurprisingly, the internet reacted with a mix of disbelief, frustration, and sharp criticism as soon as the list went live. Food enthusiasts and prominent social media users quickly called out the obvious geographic skew. Many questioned how the jury seemed to overlook major food capitals, leaving states like Gujarat and Kerala entirely unrepresented. Users pointedly highlighted the absence of globally acclaimed icons like Kerala’s Paragon, which TasteAtlas ranked among the top legendary dining spots worldwide.

Hyderabad locals expressed total shock over the city’s lone entry, with comments ranging from “You seriously telling me there’s not a single [other] restaurant from Hyderabad?” to calling the meagre representation “hilarious” given the city’s rich dining scene. Other commentators, including celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar, labelled such curated rankings “utterly tiresome,” suggesting they rely more on PR connections and reputation than comprehensive nationwide tasting.

Overall, while the winners celebrated their awards, the general public largely dismissed the list as a biased reflection of India’s vast culinary landscape.